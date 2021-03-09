JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Goes Viral Thanks to a Special Uber Eats Delivery

✖

During this era of COVID-19, a number of folks have been using delivery services far more than they normally would, but one recent delivery by Uber Eats has gone viral as it elicited a reminder to the Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo. Jotaro might have been most famously known for the third season of the anime in which he and his friends battled against the resurrected Dio Brando, but he also made appearances in both Diamond Is Unbreakable and Golden Wind, with the wielder of Star Platinum more than likely returning for the sixth in Stone Ocean.

One of the most recognizable memes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure took place during the final fight between Jotaro and the vampire Dio Brando at the tail end of Stardust Crusaders, wherein Star Platinum was pitted against the power of the World. In Jotaro's attempt to take down the legendary villain, Dio asked the now infamous question, "Are you approaching me?" Luckily for Jotaro Kujo, he was able to discover the hidden abilities of Star Platinum, managing to freeze time in a similar fashion as Dio's Stand, which Brando was able to use thanks to his inheriting of the body of his fallen foe from the first season, Jonathan Joestar.

Twitter User CDawgVA shared this hilarious viral post that had an Uber Eats delivery person with a name very similar to that of the protagonist of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the recipient of the food noting that the driver was definitely "approaching them", giving fans of Hirohiko Araki's series a good laugh in the process:

I just ordered Uber Eats and he's fucking approaching me HELP pic.twitter.com/BIoPerypOc — Connor (@CDawgVA) March 7, 2021

Fans have been waiting patiently following the finale of the latest season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure for news regarding the franchise's grand return to the small screen, with many believing that the sixth season is set to return at some point this year. In April of this year, the franchise will be launching what is touted as the biggest event in the series' history in "Joestar The Inherited Soul", which many believe will give fans confirmation of the anime's future.

