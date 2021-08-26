JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Walks On The Wild Side With Fem Rohan

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure recently announced that the sixth part of the anime series, Stone Ocean, would be dropping later this year on Netflix, with the manga continuing with a new spin-off series and part nine of the franchise that is tentatively titled "JoJo Lands," but there is one spin-off that has managed to carve out a place for itself among the story of the Joestars. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan follows the story of the mangaka first introduced in the fourth part of the series, Diamond Is Unbreakable, and one cosplayer has given a fresh take on the wielder of Heaven's Door.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan focused on the adventures of Rohan that took place outside of the world of the Joestars, with each of his insane quests venturing far further into the world of horror rather than the usual strangeness that would inhabit the world of Stands. While there are currently no plans to release new stories in either the world of anime or manga when it comes to Rohan specifically, the live-action series that landed in Japan will be receiving new episodes this year that further adapts the strange world of this Stand user in his quest to discover new material in making his manga.

Instagram Cosplayer Ryu Sakamoto shared this wild Cosplay of Kishibe Rohan, capturing the aesthetic of the mangaka that originally appeared as a villain in Diamond Is Unbreakable, but would become one of Josuke's most trusted allies as they all fought against the threat of Kira to the sleepy town of Morioh:

While there are currently no plans to have Kishibe Rohan return to the main series of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, the upcoming spin-off set to take place in the manga following the conclusion of JoJolion is bringing back some characters from earlier parts of the franchise. Though the spin-off series has yet to reveal a name for itself, the series will be bringing back Josuke Higashikata, Hol Horse, and Pet Shop, meaning that we could also see the likes of Kishibe Rohan return as well based on these big comebacks.

What do you think of this dazzling take on Kishibe Rohan?