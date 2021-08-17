Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Live-Action Series Orders New Episodes

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure as an anime franchise has had a big year with the reveal of the release date and new trailer for Part Six of the anime adaptation of Stone Ocean, with the Hirohiko Araki franchise also revealing that a new chapter of the manga will be released in the form of "JoJo Lands," Now, the live-action spinoff series for Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan has revealed that the television show will be getting some new episodes later this year, once again diving into the world of the mangaka who was first introduced in Part Four of the franchise, Diamond Is Unbreakable.

To date, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan's live-action series has given fans three episodes that translate the adventures of the spin-off series following the wielder of the Stand known as Heaven's Door, as he encounters strange, and often scary, adventures outside of the world of the Joestars. With three new episodes confirmed to arrive this December, it will be interesting to see if they continue to translate the stories from the original manga spin-off stories, or if we will see Rohan involve himself in new adventures that are unique to the live-action series. Regardless, we imagine JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are happy to hear that the franchise is continuing to expand its influence across several mediums.

(Photo: NHK Enterprises )

Netflix has gone all-in on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the original Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan series landing on the streaming service and the platform recently announcing that Part Six of the anime adaptation, Stone Ocean, would be arriving first on the channel. While Rohan himself doesn't have a role to play in Stone Ocean, which is also set to arrive in December of this year, the mangaka still has plenty of gas in the tank.

The live-action stars from the original three episodes of the adaptation, Issei Takahashi and Kyoka Izumi who play Kishibe Rohan and his editor respectively, will be returning to their roles for these upcoming new episodes, with new actors being thrown into the mix including Sho Kasamatsu, Ichikawa Ennosuke, and Rio Uchida.

What did you think of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spin-off series of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan? Would you love to see this live-action adaptation brought to the West? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.

Via ANN