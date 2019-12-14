JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Anime Demand Is Trending On Twitter

Is it happening? JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has recently concluded its fifth season, putting a cap on the story of Giorno Giovanna and the Golden Wind as they attempted to make the Passione mafia their own. While a special OVA is on the way for the anime adaptation of the manga side story of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, fans are still waiting for David Production to announce the sixth season of the franchise, Stone Ocean! Taking matters into their own hands, fans have begun a hashtag, #StoneOceanAnime, in hopes of showing how much demand there is for the franchise’s return and with it now trending on Twitter, its clear there is definitely some ground swell.

Twitter User StickerTricker was but one of many Twitter Users sharing the hashtag, noting that the demand for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean as an anime is something that numerous fans across the world want desperately and are willing to share their passion via social media in hopes that David Production will confirm:

#StoneOceanAnime WERE TRENDING BOYS LETS MAKE IT HAPPEN LETS FUCKIG GOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/pysHWp0q5f — STICKER (@StickerTricker) December 14, 2019

Stone Ocean, for those who don’t know, is the next installment of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise that follows Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro from both Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable, attempting to save both her father and prove her own innocence as she looks down the barrel of a long sentence in a maximum security prison. Much like so many Joestars before her, Jolyne has a Stand of her own in Stone Free that she’ll need to make use of as a devious plot from the deceased Dio Brando is beginning to unfurl.

The sixth season of the franchise is one of its craziest installments to date, introducing Stands across the board that have some of the most insane abilities that we’ve seen to date. Based on the popularity of the series to date, we’re crossing our fingers that a sixth season will be announced sooner rather than later!

