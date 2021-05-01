JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Highlights Neon Jolyne

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is set to return to the world of anime with its upcoming adaptation of Part Six, aka Stone Ocean, which will introduce the world to the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, as she attempts to clear her name for a crime she didn't commit. Following in her father's footsteps, Jolyne is forced to battle countless Enemy Stand Users within the borders of a maximum-security prison but luckily has back-up and remains one of the most popular Joestars, as this latest Cosplay for the protagonist of the upcoming season shows.

Jolyne's Stand is unique among the many Stands that have been introduced in Hirohiko Araki's popular franchise, accompanied by Stone Free that gives her the ability to transform into a series of strings that comes in handy far more than one would think. The next installment of the anime series is definitely one of the strangest, as the Stands that take part in Part Six have some of the weirdest abilities that we've ever seen in the anime to date. Unfortunately for Jolyne, she will have to deal with a plan that was put into action by Dio Brando and a secret partner that is looking to get revenge for the fallen vampire, with the Joestar Clan directly in their sights.

Instagram Cosplayer Shirogane-Sama shared this inspired Cosplay that shows how colorful Jolyne tends to be despite the fact that she is surrounded by gray walls for the majority of the story of Part Six, attempting to clear her name while fighting for her life at the same time:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirogane-sama (@shirogane_sama)

A release date has yet to be revealed for the upcoming Stone Ocean, or even whether or not David Production will be returning to the series proper, but that isn't stopping the anticipation for the arrival of Jolyne Cujoh into the world of animation. Though Stone Ocean is the latest part of the series coming to the anime series, there are still two storylines that are to go for the eventual anime with Steelball Run and JoJolion respectively, which will follow the Joestar Clan in an alternate reality that attempts to create the strangest stories of the franchise to date.

What do you think of this new take on Jolyne? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.