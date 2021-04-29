JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Launches Official Instagram Account

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure blew anime fans' minds when it was announced earlier this year that Part Six of the series, Stone Ocean, would be receiving an anime adaptation in the future, and the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki has gotten a brand new Instagram Account to celebrate. The story of the Joestars is unique in the medium of anime, with each part of the story focusing on a different member of the bloodline with Stone Ocean being no different in shining the spotlight on the daughter of the Stardust Crusaders' protagonist Jotaro Kujo.

While the journey of the Stone Ocean has been confirmed to be released on television, there are still many details that have yet to be revealed. The story of Jolyne battling Enemy Stands in a maximum-security prison hasn't confirmed that David Production will be returning for this new season, or give fans a release date for when they can expect the next installment of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, but that hasn't stopped the anticipation for the upcoming season from rising. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was first introduced in 1987 via its manga, taking fans into the world of Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando that has become more and more popular around the world.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure opened up its new Instagram Account earlier this month, sharing a number of images that, when united, show off the first official image of Jolyne Cujoh from Stone Ocean, giving fans an idea of what Part Six has in store for the world of the Joestars:

The story of the Stone Ocean takes place after the events of Golden Wind, seeing Jotaro's daughter Jolyne framed for a crime she didn't commit. In attempting to clear her name, Jolyne is dragged into the world of Stands and finds herself wrapped in a plan that was put into place thanks to the machinations of the now-deceased Dio Brando. Gaining a new Stand in Stone Free, Jolyne makes a number of allies during her time in prison but runs into some of the strangest villains that the series has ever introduced.

What do you think of the new Instagram Account for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Are you hyped for the arrival of the Stone Ocean? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.