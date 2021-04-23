JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: How An Old Villain Plays A Major Role In Stone Ocean

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans ate well earlier this month when it was announced that Part Six would finally be receiving an anime adaptation in Stone Ocean, which follows the story of Jotaro's daughter, Jolyne, and also brings in a villain from the past that will play a major role in the problems facing the Joestars this time around. With Jolyne Cujoh attempting to survive a number of Enemy Stand Users sneaking around every corner of a maximum-security prison, the daughter of Jotaro needs to not only clear her name but also stop a plan put into practice from beyond the grave.

Warning. If you don't want any spoilers for the upcoming sixth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime, Stone Ocean, you may want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

As fans might know, Dio Brando is set to "return" in the upcoming anime season of Hirohiko Araki's but he won't be getting new life in the adventures of Jolyne, but rather is mentioned only in flashbacks. The true villain of the series, Enrico Pucci, a prison priest who is also in possession of the Stand known as Whitesnake, had met Dio on a number of occasions, wherein the two became fast friends and discussed their philosophies of how they wish the world would be. In their discussions, Pucci found himself worshipping Dio like a god, causing the vampire to leave the priest a very important gift.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The two villains, while Dio was still alive, chatted about the best way to create an "ideal heaven", which is exactly what Pucci's ultimate goal is in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, attempting to use one of Brando's bones to help in creating a new reality. With Whitesnake's ability to steal both the memories and Stands of his targets, Pucci is definitely a threat to be reckoned with in Part Six.

In the latest anime season, we were introduced to Dio's son in Giorno Giovanna, who wielded the power of Golden Wind, and without going too deeply into spoiler territory, we haven't seen the last of Brando's lineage as Jolyne will find herself facing some insurmountable odds to not only clear her name, but also save the life of her father who has dragged her into the world of Stand battles.

Are you hyped for the arrival of the Stone Ocean? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.