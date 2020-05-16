JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Brings The Golden Wind To Zelda

✖

The anime series of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has more in common with the video game franchise known as the Legend of Zelda thank you might think, and one fan artist has merged the two popular franchises together with an amazing piece of fusion art that blends Giorno Giovanna with Link of Hyrule! The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker arrived on the Nintendo Gamecube with fans coming to love this new art style for the land of Hyrule and was "remade" again and again. With this iteration of Link relying heavily on the wind, it's no surprise to see that the Golden Wind would be a factor here!

Both the Legend of Zelda and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure feature different generations, with the latter deciding to place a camera on the different Joestars throughout the franchise's history. On the other hand, the Legend of Zelda takes a look at several different interpretations of Link, Zelda, Gannon, and the land in which they all dwell, with alternate reality takes being shown in each game for the most part. While there have been several fan theories that these Zelda characters may exist in the same universe, taking place at different times, it is universally thought of that each game takes place in its own unique universe with different Links in the land of Hyrule!

Reddit Fan Artist PeachieIchor shared this ingenious amalgam that takes the protagonist of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind and merges him with the diminutive version of Link that appeared in the sea faring Gamecube installment, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's fifth season was the most recent installment of the strange franchise created by Hirohiko Araki, with fans awaiting for any word about a series returning with a potential sixth season that would follow the story of Jolyne Cujoh and the Stone Ocean. Held within a maximum security prison in the United States of America, this upcoming story arc follows the daughter of previous JoJo, Jotaro, and his daughter as they attempt to stop a plan of Dio Brando's that was set into motion after he was killed during Stardust Crusaders!

What do you think of this amalgam of the Golden Wind and Wind Waker? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Joestars!

