Did JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Already Tease Its Next Story’s Setting?

Stone Ocean has finally hit the shore of the streaming service of Netflix, with the first twelve episodes laying the stakes for Jolyne, the daughter of the star of Stardust Crusaders, Jotaro. With Part Six’s anime adaptation getting most of the attention from anime fans, it seems as though a detail-oriented fan has noticed that creator Hirohiko Araki might have let it slip as to where the next chapter of the manga, JoJo Lands, will take place.

This month is a big one for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, not just with the arrival of Stone Ocean but with two upcoming major arrivals for the franchise’s manga. First, a new spin-off series is set to arrive that will focus on the star of Diamond Is Unbreakable, Josuke, will see the protagonist returning to apparently battle the villain Hol Horse, in the series titled “Crazy Diamond’s Demonic Heartbreak,” On top of this, an upcoming one-shot is looking to return to the world of Stone Ocean by bringing back Jolyne Cujoh, which makes for great timing considering how well received the female protagonist’s anime series on Netflix has become.

Reddit User The Llama Man 27 spotted this previous interview with JoJo creator Hirohiko Araki, which saw the mangaka expressing an interest in traveling to Northern Europe, as well as making note of the Scottish Highlands and how places such as this “have a bit of a lonely feel to them,”:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure hasn’t been shy about traveling all over the world, with the series following Stone Ocean doing the franchise one better and traveling to an entirely new reality. Both Part Seven, Steelball Run, and Part Eight, JoJolion, take place in a separate reality from the one that we’ve come to know but have plenty of Stand battles to take note of. While anime adaptations for both of these entries are most likely quite some time away, with it usually taking years between each season of the television series, perhaps David Production being back by Netflix might change things in the future.

