JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Unleashes White Snake’s Secret Powers

Dio Brando is often considered not only one of the best villains in the history of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, but one of the best villains introduced within the medium of anime. Now, Dio’s legacy continues thanks in part to a plan being put into effect by the villainous Pucci, the priest of Green Dolphin Street Prison, and his Stand in White Snake, which has some wild abilities to parse through. While Pucci might not overthrow Dio as the biggest villain of JoJo, his Stand’s abilities might give The World a run for its money.

So what is it that White Snake can actually do that causes such problems for Stands such as Star Platinum, which has the ability to freeze time? Well, Pucci’s Stand has the power to transform an opponent’s memory and its Stand into a disc for each respectively, allowing the priest of Green Dolphin Street Prison the ability to effectively transform a body into a husk of its former self. On top of this, White Snake can then transfer the discs into another body, allowing the memories and the Stand’s power to be used by another person that works beneath Pucci.

Of course, like most Stands, Pucci is able to deliver some quick movements and jabs, though his power set is mostly revolving around the discs that he uses to swipe the memory, and Star Platinum, from Jotaro Kujo. With any prisoner or prison worker having any Stand potentially at their disposal, White Snake makes Jolyne’s mission all the more difficult and it means that anyone can potentially be her enemy. Needless to say, the menace of White Snake has been established in these first twelve episodes.

Currently, Netflix has not revealed when fans cant expect the Stone Ocean to continue, though based on previous seasons, we can expect more installments to arrive to finish the story of Jolyne Cujoh as she vies to save her skin and clear her name. There are plenty more mysteries ahead for White Snake and rest assured, viewers have yet to see the full extent of what Pucci’s Stand can do in the sixth part of the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki.

What do you think of White Snake's devastating powers? Who has been your favorite villain in the history of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to date?