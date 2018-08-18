‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable’ Premieres Tonight on Toonami

Toonami is about to breakout with one of its strongest anime line-ups in recent memory, and to help usher in the great Summer is the premiere of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable.

Fans have been waiting to hear the English dub of the season, and they’ll get their first chance when JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable airs on Toonami tonight, August 18, at 12:20AM EST.

Diamond is Unbreakable is the fourth major arc of the series, following the fan-favorite Stardust Crusaders arc (which has also just ended its run on Toonami). Taking place in the 1990s, this arc follows Josuke Higashikata, the illegitimate son of Joseph Joestar (the protagonist of Battle Tendency).

When his nephew Jotaro, protagonist of Stardust Crusaders, arrives in town, suddenly Josuke and his group of friends are also thrown into the mystical battle of stands the rest of his bloodline has been a part of.

Viz Media first announced the released of Diamond is Unbreakable during Anime Expo 2018. Along with being met with an overwhelmingly positive response from those in attendance, the news also came with the confirmation that Billy Kametz will be providing the voice of the new Joestar, Josuke Higashikata.

Kametz had previously provided the dub performance for Josuke during the live-action release of the Diamond is Unbreakable – Part 1 film, and that film will soon be releasing in the United States as well with Viz Media confirming the license during the same announcement.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

The series has sold over 100 million copies and is the best-selling manga series in history. It has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, along with any anime releases in English. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that began in 2012, runs for over 100 episodes and spans the first four major arcs of the series with a new season based on Part 5, Vento Aureo, on the way.