JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Goes Ghibli with This Gorgeous Crossover

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and David Production was a match made in heaven for the first five parts of the anime adaptation, with the animation studio performing a feat that many thought was once impossible in accurately bringing the world of the Joestars into anime. One fan has decided to make some jaw-dropping crossover art that imagined what some of the biggest players of the world created by Hirohiko Araki would look like if the creative minds behind the likes of Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, and Spirited Away were able to animate the likes of Jotaro, Dio, Joseph, Giorno, and more.

Studio Ghibli has had a busy schedule these past few years, pursuing multiple projects despite the coronavirus pandemic putting a hamper on countless animated projects throughout 2020. At the tail end of last year, Ghibli ventured into new territory with Earwig And The Witch, a project that held onto the animated aesthetic of the company while using computer-generated animation for the first time for one hundred percent of the film. With another project in the works via "How Do You Live?" which will bring to life a popular Japanese novel, it's clear that Ghibli isn't stopping any time soon when it comes to the world of anime.

Twitter User JJBA Contents shared these unique pieces of art that smash together the works of Hirohiko Araki and Hayao Miyazaki into an amazing crossover that brings out the best from both JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Studio Ghibli at the same time:

JoJo x Ghibli pic.twitter.com/KocyNc8UAH — JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (@JJBAcontents) July 15, 2021

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting for new information about the next anime season of the franchise, Stone Ocean, and it seems like fans might get a glimpse at the upcoming chapter during a streaming event that is taking place on August 8th. On top of this, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is prepping to complete its current manga arc, JoJolion, which has been running for ten years, with no confirmation as to whether or not this might be the final chapter of the franchise or if Hirohiko Araki will return for another tale of the Joestars.

