JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Confirms New Season With Stone Ocean

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been touting the "biggest event in the franchise's history" with Joestar The Inherited Soul for months now, and it has earned this status by confirmation that David Production is currently working on Season Six with Stone Ocean. Following the daughter of Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne is set to walk in her father's shadow as a Stand User, whether she likes it or not. Following the conclusion of the Golden Wind and the adventures of Giorno Giovanna, anime fans have been waiting for some time for the sixth season to finally be confirmed.

For those who might not be familiar with the story of the Stone Ocean, it follows Jolyne Cujoh being framed for a crime that she didn't commit, with her boyfriend essentially pinning a murder on the daughter of Jotaro. "Blessed" with a Stand in Stone Free, a Stand that allows Jolyne to transform into a series of strings while also delivering a torrent of machine-gun-like punches, the main protagonist must now navigate her way through a deadly prison in order to not only save her own life but the life of her father who is currently under siege by a plan that was formulated by Dio Brando.

The story of Stone Ocean will definitely be one of the most insane arcs of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure since the anime first started following the Joestar family from the beginning of Phantom Blood, housing some unbelievable Stands that are wielded by both heroes and villains alike. Stands such as Foo Fighters, Kiss, Marilyn Manson The Debt Collector, Diver Down, Weather Report, and Bohemian Rhapsody are only a few of the beings that Jolyne will encounter, with all of them having the most bonkers powers in comparison to the Stands that we've seen in the series so far.

With Stone Ocean's confirmation, there are still two other manga story arcs left to adapt in Steelball Run and JoJolion which will take the series in a completely different situation, following along with Joestars that don't exist in the same reality that we've come to know via the initial seasons of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

