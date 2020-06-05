JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Star Joins Fire Force Season 2

✖

Fire Force is getting ready for the premiere of the second season later this Summer, and has boosted its cast with a familiar voice from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure! The second season of the series has confirmed that it's now aiming for a release this July as part of the Summer 2020 anime season, and Shinra and the other members of Company 8 are going to need all the potential allies they can get now that the fight against the Evangelists and the White-Clad had reached a hot new level towards the end of the first season.

This means several new characters will be making an appearance in Fire Force Season 2, and joining the previously announced Makoto Furukawa as Ogun Montgomery is Daisuke Ono as Pan Ko Paat. Pan Ko Paat is the captain of Company 4, and also served as Shinra and Arthur's instructor back when they were at the academy.

You might have previously heard Daisuke Ono as Jotaro Kujo in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Erwin Smith in Attack on Titan, Shukuro Tsukishima in Bleach, and much more. To celebrate Ono officially joining the cast for the second season, the official Twitter account for the series shared a special character trailer to hype up this upcoming anime debut.

Fire Force Season 2 is currently slated for a release this July, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this writing. ComicBook.com will update you with the premiere date as soon as it has been made available. Are you excited to see what's to come in the next season of Fire Force? What are you hoping to see go down in Season 2? What are you hoping to see from Pan Ko Paat specifically? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

