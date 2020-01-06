JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Gets Custom LEGO Makeover

These days, it seems like LEGO is bigger than ever before. The company has a global audience of fans both young and old. With so many sets to build, you can find a LEGO for so many things, but anime is certainly lacking. To date, only a few anime-inspired LEGO sets have gone live like Voltron, but that hasn’t stopped one collector.

After all, one JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fan decided to go the custom route with their favorite JoJo, and fans admit the makeover has them needy for the real thing.

Taking to Reddit, a fan known as ItsNotAMankey showed off their newest LEGO addition. The user posted a photo of a custom minifig of theirs which remakes Joseph Joestar in block form.

As you can see above, the LEGO minifig is pretty perfect. With khaki pants on, Joseph is dressed in a white button-up and blue tie. The look goes full JoJo with a brown jacket featuring yellow accents. Finally, the piece comes together with a large gun and some true anime hair that defies all of gravity.

This piece might just be a minifig, but it has fans begging for more. LEGO and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure have no deals in line, but there is certainly an audience. If fans were able to get an official kit for Star Platinum or even Golden Experience, you can bet they would sell out real quick.

Which LEGO Ideas would you pitch for this anime…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, and toys.