Megan Thee Stallion Returns to "JoJo World"

Megan Thee Stallion wears her love of anime on her sleeve, routinely stating her affection for such anime franchises as Hunter x Hunter, Soul Eater, My Hero Academia, and Jujutsu Kaisen. Perhaps there is no franchise that the prolific singer loves more than JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with her recent hosting duties at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards seeing her sport cosplay of a key character from the Golden Wind. During her visit to Japan, Megan took the chance to visit "JoJo World" and has new images to prove it.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has seen major growth in popularity in recent years, not only thanks to the anime adaptation from David Production, but creator Hirohiko Araki continuing to focus on expanding the story of the Joestar bloodline. On the anime front, the latest showing was JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, the latest season that aired on Netflix. When it comes to the manga, Araki has been working on a new storyline focusing on Jodio and Dragona Joestar in The JOJOLands. Unfortunately, there has been no word on when/if the anime adaptation will make a comeback, though if it sticks to the manga's structure, the next season will focus on Johnny Joestar and the story of the Steel Ball Run.

Megan Thee Stallion Re-Enters The JoJo World

Aside from loving the anime medium, Megan Thee Stallion also has a deep affection for Japan as a whole. The musician has never had an official part to play in an anime series, either as a voice actor or as a musician creating songs for a property, but perhaps one day she'll take the chance to contribute to one of her anime favorites.

For fans waiting to see The JOJOLands animated, we might be waiting for some time should the series continue following the manga's structure. Luckily, Araki is continuing to release new chapters at a steady clip, not only introducing new Stand users to the universe but also taking the opportunity to bring back fan-favorite characters such as Kishibe Rohan. Whenever the Joestars return to the small screen, it is sure to make waves in the anime community.

