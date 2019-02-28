‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Season One Coming To Netflix

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure might have slipped past your radar all these years, but the show is ready to enter a queue near you. After all, the shonen classic will be hitting up Netflix soon, giving millions of fans the chance to learn what exactly “ORA ORA ORA ORA” means.

Recently, Netflix let fans know it would be adding JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to its library. The show’s first season will go live in the next month, so fans will want to mark March 8th on their calendars.

Netflix is not the first site to stream JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Fans can find the anime over on Crunchyroll if they want to check out more than season one. Other sites like Hulu have the show up to stream while places like iTunes have individual episodes up for sale.

If you are not aware of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the series is a favorite one dating back to the late 1980s. The series is comprised of multiple parts focusing on various members of the Joestar family. The clan has the unique power to summon supernatural fighters called Stands, allowing them to fight their sworn foes. The series is as known for its action as its over-dramatic leads, prompting a massive cult following to swarm around all things JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. With hundreds of chapters under its belt, the manga is the second-longest running title under the magazine. Currently, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is working through its eighth part, but its on-going anime is a bit further behind. Not long ago, David Productions debuted its latest season to fans, giving them a look at JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. The series’ fifth installment introduced a brand-new lead to fan as Giorno Giovanni greeted everyone, and the blond-haired gangster has already become a favorite with otakus.

