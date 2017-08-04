JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Artist Gives Miley Cyrus an Anime Makeover for Gucci

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been permeating the world of pop culture in recent years, with its popularity in North America continuing to grow as more anime fans discover the strange story of the Joestars and their Stands, and it seems as if an animator for the series has joined forces with singer Miley Cyrus for an insane new collaboration. With famous singer Billie Eilish modeling her aesthetic after Jolyne Cujoh's aesthetic in Stone Ocean, it's clear that the world of pop is venturing further into the anime franchise of Hirohiko Araki and his story which has stretched over the decades.

The anime crossover between JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Miley Cyrus was created thanks to Diamond Is Unbreakable character designer Terumi Nishii working with the fashion designer Gucci in order to create a brief animated sequence that imagines the young singer as an animated character. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has always had some strong connections with the world of music, with many of the heroes, villains, and their Stands being named after musicians, bands, and songs, though this fact will normally cause quite the headache when it comes to copyright issues in North America. Regardless, this commercial is another example of how the anime created by Hirohiko Araki is able to work hand-in-hand with the music industry.

The Official Twitter Account of Gucci shared the new commercial that sees character designer Terumi Nishii translating Miley Cyrus into the world of anime, helping the singer to look as if she were a part of the world of the Joestars during the events of Diamond Is Unbreakable:

A fanciful #GucciBeauty world featuring @MileyCyrus and inspired by anime, the cheery dreamscape of the new #FloraFantasy campaign is one of kawaii cuteness. Directed by @petracollins, creative direction by #AlessandroMichele, art direction by #ChristopherSimmonds. pic.twitter.com/1hgpioGNTg — gucci (@gucci) July 28, 2021

Diamond Is Unbreakable was unique in the overall franchise of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure not just for focusing on Josuke, his Stand Crazy Diamond, and the sleepy town of Morioh, but for also giving the story a live-action movie. While Josuke himself doesn't have a return appearance in the upcoming sixth part of the anime, Stone Ocean, expect Morioh to make a return appearance when JoJolion finally makes its way to the screen, though it will be a very different place.

What do you think of this amazing anime crossover?