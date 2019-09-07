JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Producers Comment On Manga’s Slow English Updates

For fans of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise waiting for the sixth season to be announced, and eventually aired, fear not as you can dive right into the story of Stone Ocean via the manga publications. However, the updates for the English version of these future JoJo storylines, including not only the likes of Stone Ocean but also Steel Ball Run and JoJolion to boot. Recently, the producers of the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind, had the opportunity to chat with Anime News Network on a number of a different topics, including the slow english updates for the manga itself!

Hiroyuki Omori and Takamitsu Sueyoshi shared their thoughts with the anime outlet, with Anime News Network starting things off with this statement, “On that note, it’s been my experience in America that the poor fan-translations of the Golden Wind manga created a misconception for English-speaking fans. People didn’t really understand what was happening in the story, so even though this arc is very popular in Japan, it was not really appreciated in America as a manga. So creating the anime to be the best version of itself was very important, because now I believe Golden Wind is the best part so far, and fans everywhere are like “Oh, this was great all along, we just didn’t know.”

Producer Sueyoshi kicked things off by responding with a joke, stating that they simply needed to “We should tell the team doing the official English publication for the manga to get it done faster!” If only it were so easy!

Omori chimed in with “And to start working on 6 and 7, they are great as well!” The English publications have taken quite some time to be distributed in the West, but we’ll continue crossing our fingers that it will make landfall sooner rather than later.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.