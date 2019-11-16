Terrifying JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Art Relives One Of Its Saddest Moments

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure had it’s fair share of moments that will leave you scratching your head, wondering what exactly just took place in any given episode considering the insane Stands that some characters employ. Despite this fact however, the franchise has managed to illicit some truly heartfelt responses thanks to some key character moments that are sprinkled throughout the franchise. There isn’t one season that goes by that doesn’t have at least one major character death and Stardust Crusaders was no different. Now, one JoJo fan had managed to terrifyingly recreate one of these moments, specifically the death of Kakyoin.

Instagram User and Artist YellowCakeCreations drew this stunning and dark depiction of the last moments of Kakyoin, who was killed in the final battle against Dio Brando, with Jotaro and company attempting to figure out just how Dio’s Stand, “The World”, worked:

Kakyoin was one of the first companions to join Jotaro on his trek to Egypt to attempt to defeat Dio Brando, who had poisoned his mother. Though first appearing as a villain under Dio’s control, Kakyoin’s Hierophant Green Stand was quite powerful, being able to create “strands” of itself to reach out to its enemies. Kakyoin managed to stick around for the majority of the season but unfortunately fell beneath Dio’s might.

Surprisingly enough, the final fight with Dio was basically the most that we saw of the villain in this season, with the antagonistic vampire sticking mostly to the shadows and operating through his henchmen. Still, Dio managing to make some heavy blows to the Joestar bloodline throughout the franchise.

