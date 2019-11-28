JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan Makes Hilarious, Adorable Stardust Crusader Mistake

JoJo’s creator Hirohiko Araki is known not just for some insane characters, and the Stands that go with them, but for eccentric, energetic artwork that helps to assemble all these elements into one bizarre story. Throughout the different installments of the franchise, we’ve seen some rather idiosyncratic characters, sometimes even confusing audiences as to what said characters my actually be. Recently, a fan who experienced the insanity of the third story of the franchise, Stardust Crusaders, was astonished to realize that the most adorable member of Jotaro’s posse wasn’t depicted in an outlandish fashion by Araki at all!

Twitter User NightMargin shared their confusion over Iggy’s status as a Boston Terrier, believing that Araki’s artwork had created a different version of the adorable dog when in actuality, the breed of canine indeed looks just as Hirohiko had drawn him:

at first i thought “this creature can only be very charitably called a dog” then i found out that no, boston terriers really DO look like that pic.twitter.com/JVfEjO6jJ3 — nightmargin 🐌 (@NightMargin) November 26, 2019

For those who may not be familiar with this particular protagonist of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, Iggy is in fact a boston terrier who also happens to be a Stand User. Iggy’s Stand is “The Fool”, which has the ability to manipulate sand around it as well as change its shape accordingly. Think of the Spider-Man villain, Flint Marko aka Sandman, and you have something similar to this unique ethereal being.

Iggy was adorable not just for his appearance, but for his strange love of coffee flavored chewing gun, which both Jotaro and Joseph Joestars would use to keep him under control. Unfortunately, the tiny Boston Terrier didn’t survive the end of the third season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure but will always be remembered fondly as one of the weirdest protagonists that has appeared in an already strange franchise.

