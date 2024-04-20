The JoJoLands Returns With a Surprising Obama Cameo

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a series that lives up to its name. Over the decades, the cult hit has become a global icon all thanks to its wild stories. From its over-the-top leads to its impressive Stands, JoJo is a force to reckon with. And now, The JoJoLands is sparking conversation with its surprising Barack Obama cameo.

The whole thing came to light this month as The JoJoLands chapter 14 went live. The update meets up with our top characters as Jodio continues his hunt for fortune. During the chapter, we're shown the license of Charming Man, and it is there Obama comes to a head.

In The JOJOLands Chapter 14, Charming Man's driver's license says the name "Barack Hussein Obama" under his photo. pic.twitter.com/hkbtaTbCLI — JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia (@jojo_wiki) April 18, 2024

After all, the man's driver's license says his name is Barack Hussein Obama. The document goes on to feature more info about Obama as the former U.S. president hails from Hawaii. During his terms in office, a number of spoof IDs popped up for sale online that showed Obama living his best life in Hawaii. It seems The JoJoLands took the info from those licenses and decided to forge an ID FOR Charming Man.

Of course, this is not the only time former president Obama has appeared in an anime or manga. A number of U.S. leaders have shown up in Japanese media, but Obama seems to have been a favorite cameo. From Gintama to Osomatsu-san and Baki the Grappler, Obama has a healthy resume in manga. And now, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has joined the list with help from series creator Hirohiko Araki.

If you are not familiar with The JoJoLands, the series is the most recent in the JoJo franchise. It began in 2023 under Araki in the wake of Jojolion's finale. No official English translation of The JoJoLands is available at this time, but in Japan, the manga has 14 chapters to date. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of its first volume below:

"One day, a Japanese man entered Hawaii carrying a $6 million diamond. Jodio Joestar, a young man living on Oahu Island along with his companions, visits the man's home to steal the diamond. But what mystery do they find there...?!"

@MeganPetersCB