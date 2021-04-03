JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Trends As Fans Hope For Anime Announcement
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is hinting at some big reveals in the upcoming Joestar The Inherited Soul event which is only a few hours away, so it's no surprise to see Stone Ocean trending as fans are sharing their love of the story that might act as the sixth season of the long-awaited anime's return. Following the story of Jotaro Kujo's daughter, Jolyne, the season would definitely contain some of the insane Stands that we've seen to date as the new female protagonist attempts to work her way through a maximum-security prison while clearing her name for a crime she didn't commit.
Fans are hoping that the anime will return with the animation studio responsible for all the previous seasons of Hirohiko Araki's anime franchise, David Production, with many believing that the sixth season confirmation is imminent, along with a possible confirmation of a spin-off series in Purple Haze Feedback.
Do you think the Stone Ocean is set to be confirmed shortly? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.
Will It Into Existence
manifesting for the stone ocean anime announcement 😭🙏#jjba #jolyne #stoneocean pic.twitter.com/JKUe4lPcz0— ari ✨| future zhongli haver🔸 (@matchabuns) April 3, 2021
Fans Can Dream
POV: it's April 4th #StoneOcean pic.twitter.com/BnT41Qrvfr— 🦋Rin/Aster🦋 11 hours until inherited soul (@OT4HEN4NTHEM) April 3, 2021
Are We Close?
We're so close boys... #StoneOcean pic.twitter.com/zgpaCFZtnn— ͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏ً (@jojoesthetic) April 3, 2021
Are The Girls Of JoJo About To Arrive?
Stone ocean time#JJBA pic.twitter.com/DmnDhJ36tG— mototruco (@anchomp) April 3, 2021
A Prayer Circle Couldn't Hurt
please #StoneOcean pic.twitter.com/xCMXNUpi6L— joe̶ (@kazanerdi) April 3, 2021
Will The Internet Be Broken?
can’t wait to see them break the internet #stoneocean pic.twitter.com/oWIHc7RcrB— em (@jojoIionn) April 3, 2021
Some Stone Ocean Cosplay For The Win
i wish inherited soul a very announce #StoneOcean pic.twitter.com/32EkXFb6SY— foolymes soon to be lesbian trophy wife (@grimbarx) April 3, 2021
Weather Report Incoming
the sheer POWER this man will hold once he’s finally animated #StoneOcean pic.twitter.com/3DI09Dc8C4— gabi★⁷ (@polnaseok) April 3, 2021
Is Now The Perfect Time?
#StoneOcean is trending huh... perfect time to repost some of my best part 6 artworks so far pic.twitter.com/MqJWoy656C— Hachura (@hachurart) April 3, 2021