JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Trends As Fans Hope For Anime Announcement

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is hinting at some big reveals in the upcoming Joestar The Inherited Soul event which is only a few hours away, so it's no surprise to see Stone Ocean trending as fans are sharing their love of the story that might act as the sixth season of the long-awaited anime's return. Following the story of Jotaro Kujo's daughter, Jolyne, the season would definitely contain some of the insane Stands that we've seen to date as the new female protagonist attempts to work her way through a maximum-security prison while clearing her name for a crime she didn't commit.

Fans are hoping that the anime will return with the animation studio responsible for all the previous seasons of Hirohiko Araki's anime franchise, David Production, with many believing that the sixth season confirmation is imminent, along with a possible confirmation of a spin-off series in Purple Haze Feedback.

