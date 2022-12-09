JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Poses With Jolyne

The Stone Ocean released its final batch of episodes earlier this month, with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure bringing Jolyne's battle against Pucci ending in a way that threw many anime fans for a loop. While Joestar fans have waited to hear if the anime adaptation will be diving into the next part of the series, Steel Ball Run, cosplayers are continuing to honor the life of Jotaro Kujo's daughter following the dramatic events of the latest season from David Production.

Jolyne Cujoh had a Stand that was far different from any of the Stands wielded by the Joestars that we had seen to date, with Stone Free unable to stop time like Star Platinum, but having a unique ability in transforming both itself and Jolyne into a series of strings when the situation demands it. In her fight against Pucci and his evolved Stand dubbed "C-Moon", Jolyne was on the receiving end of a blow that almost had her heart turning inside out, but Stone Free was able to create a unique "infinity symbol" that acted as Cujoh's heart and saved her life in the process. While the ending might have come as a surprise to many anime fans, it did give Jolyne something of a happy ending.

Stone Ocean Pose

Instagram Cosplayer Louxxei took the opportunity to revisit Jolyne Cujoh one more time following the conclusion of the Stone Ocean on Netflix, striking a pose that has become commonplace for many of the Joestars throughout the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise:

The next storyline focusing on the Joestars is Steel Ball Run, a story following a Joestar from another reality who is attempting to have his dreams come true by participating in a wild horse race across the country. While not yet confirmed to receive an anime adaptation, it remains a fan-favorite in the franchise's history, and should David Production work on the story of Johnny Joestar, it will definitely be an arc to keep an eye on. Luckily, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga is far from over as creator Hirohiko Araki is currently working on part nine, aka JoJo Lands.

