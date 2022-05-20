JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Crossover Art Gives Jolyne The Perfect Attorney

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure didn't just introduce its first female protagonist via the story of Stone Ocean, it also shared a tale that takes place within the walls of a maximum-security prison, with Jolyne Cujoh working to clear her name and save the life of her father, the Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo. In Jolyne's earlier days, her attorney wasn't exactly on the "up and up" so one artist has taken the opportunity to give the wielder of the Stone Ocean Stand a new lawyer that many might know of from the hit series Better Call Saul.

Bob Odenkirk has been playing Saul Goodman not just in AMC's Better Call Saul, but also in the award-winning series Breaking Bad, working alongside Bryan Cranston's Walter White in helping to create his drug empire. Before joining this AMC universe, Odenkirk was a part of HBO's Mr. Show, a legendary skit comedy show that gave the comedy actor plenty to sink his teeth into. Surprisingly, this crossover wouldn't be Odenkirk's first appearance in an anime, as Attack on Titan actually gave Saul Goodman a cameo, with the actor appearing as one of the Titans that were threatening the Scout Regiment in the final season of the anime adaptation.

Twitter Artist Grand Guerilla shared this impressive recreation of one of the earliest scenes from the anime adaptation of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, replacing Jolyne Cujoh's lawyer that sent her up the river with the man who helped the likes of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman throughout both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul:

The first twelve episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean landed on Netflix late last year, with the next batch of installments set to hit this fall on the streaming service to continue the story of Jolyne. When last we left the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, she had discovered the man who stole her father's memories and Stand in Pucci, the nefarious priest of the Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary who has a villainous Stand of his own. With the priest looking to achieve the goal of the vampire Dio Brando from beyond the grave, the upcoming episodes are sure to give fans a better idea of who this antagonist is and what his true goals are.

