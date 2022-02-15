Attack On Titan Season 4 Finally Brought THAT Better Call Saul Cameo to Life

Bob Odenkirk is a comedic actor whose worn many hats throughout his Hollywood career, with his award-winning series, Better Call Saul, gearing up for its final season. One of the most unexpected roles appears to be that of a Titan as a hilarious, albeit disturbing, Titan made landfall in the latest episode of the final season which is meant to pay homage to the man responsible for Mr. Show With Bob And David and the action thriller Nobody.

Bob Odenkirk’s Titan arrived at a bad time for the Scout Regiment, as Eren Jaeger has released the full force of the Rumbling upon the world and leaving the Eldians of Paradis up a creek without a paddle. With the numerous Titans that Zeke had created by screaming into the air and transforming numerous members of the military into wandering behemoths bent on eating innocent victims, the Scouts were able to quickly take out the threat, proving just how far they’ve all come since the early days of the series. While it’s clear that his face was changed a bit for the animated series, the Odenkirk Titan now lives.

Twitter User Xemmypoo shared a side-by-side comparison of Attack On Titan’s manga and anime when it comes to the Bob Odenkirk Titan, with fans being able to see how the homage to the star of Better Call Saul and Mr. Show changed from the printed page to the small screen:

They put Bob Odenkirk in Attack on Titan pic.twitter.com/TrKCP8NEXz — Xem (@Xemmypoo) February 14, 2022

With Eren Jaeger having unleashed the power of the Rumbling and leaving the Scouts to tackle the Titans left behind, Armin, Mikasa, and the rest of the gang were able to make quick work of the shambling giants thanks in part to the techniques that they’ve learned over the years, as well as the new technology they’ve acquired since the earlier days of the series. Employing a number of Thunder Spears to take out most of the behemoths, the Scouts were forced to eliminate Captain Prixys and a number of higher-up military men.

