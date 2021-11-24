JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: How to Prepare for Stone Ocean’s Debut?





JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is set to debut on Netflix on December 1st, with the series releasing twelve episodes to start on the streaming service, and with only a few days before the arrival of Jolyne Cujoh, what better time than now to start prepping for a new generation of Stand Battles. With Jolyne the daughter of previous protagonist Jotaro Kujo, we’ve compiled a list of some things that you need to dive into before you enter the maximum-security prison that houses some of the strongest Stands that we’ve encountered to date.

Luckily, for those who might be new to the franchise, each season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure follows a new set of heroes and villains battling one another under wildly different circumstances. While the entirety of the anime series is a delight to watch, you won’t be needing to watch the likes of Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Diamond Is Unbreakable, or Golden Wind to be caught up on what is happening in Jolyne’s life. If you want a good idea of backstory, your best bet will be to check out Part 3 of the franchise, Stardust Crusader, which introduced Jotaro, brought back Joseph from Part 2, and once again featured Dio Brando as the villain.

Jolyne’s story is mostly her own, as she won’t be directly dealing with Dio and Jotaro remains mostly as a supporting character with her daughter leading the charge. However, some easter eggs will be rewarding for fans that have followed the series since the beginning. Certainly, knowing who Dio Brando is as well as who Jotaro is are both worthwhile considering they each have prominent roles to play in the proceedings.

If this is your first time diving into anything JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure related, buckle up, as things will get extremely strange. A key thing to recall is that most of the characters will have the ability to call out Stands, which are effectively ethereal beings tied to each character that gives said anime figure unique powers, hero and villain alike. For example, Jolyne’s Stone Free allows both her and her Stand to transform into strings, which comes quite in handy during a number of her encounters in the sixth part of the franchise.

Each generation of Joestar has their own unique story that works well, with or without being too familiar with the generations that came before, though it would help for you to check out Stardust Crusaders, the third part of the series that is also currently on Netflix, to keep up to speed with the events of Jolyne Cujoh’s life.

