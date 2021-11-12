JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Reveals How Much Jotaro’s Stand Has Changed for Stone Ocean

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has revealed just how much Jotaro Kujo’s Star Platinum Stand has changed from its original incarnation to its newest anime look debuting in the next season, Stone Ocean. The anime adaptation for the franchise has finally returned to take on the sixth part of Hirohiko Araki’s original manga series, and fans are excited to see where the saga between DIO and the Joestars goes next. This continues with the newest main character, Jolyne, who is actually the estranged daughter of the Stardust Crusaders main protagonist, Jotaro Kujo.

That means we’ll be once again seeing a different take on Jotaro with this next entry, and with a new Jotaro comes a whole different design scheme (reflecting how Araki’s art had evolved from part to part of the main manga series), and a whole new design for his Stand as well. The series recently released a close look at main of the new Stands making their debut in this next iteration, and @GrandGuerilla on Twitter has thankfully gathered Star Platinum’s three different anime designs to compare just how much the Stand has changed between Stardust Crusaders and Stone Ocean. Check it out below:

https://twitter.com/GrandGuerrilla/status/1458153246988640261?s=20

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean features a returning staff of heavy hitters from previous iterations of the anime, and will include a cast with the likes of Ai Fairouz as Jolyne, Mutsumi Tamura as Ermes Costello, Mariya Ise as F.F., Atsumi Tanezaki as Emporio Alnino, Yuichiro Umehara as Weather Report, Daisuke Namikawa as Narciso Anasui, and the returning Daisuke Ono as Jotaro Kujo. The series will be making its debut with Netflix on December 1st, and they officially describe JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean as such:

“Florida, USA, 2011. Jolyne Cujoh is framed and sentenced to 15 years in jail after getting in a car accident with her boyfriend. She ends up in Green Dolphin Street Prison, also known as ‘The Aquarium.’ Devastated, Jolyne takes her father’s pendant into her hand when a strange power awakens within her. ‘There are worse fates than death, and people in this prison are facing such fates.’ She is relayed this message from a mysterious boy.Inexplicable events happen one after another. While visiting, her father Jotaro Kujo reveals a terrifying truth and mentions a man named Dio. Will Jolyne Cujoh ever free herself from this ‘stone ocean’ that is a prison? Amid this, a century-old feud between Dio and the Joestars enters its climax.”

What do you think of the changes to Star Platinum from over the years? Are you excited to check out Stone Ocean when it hits Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!