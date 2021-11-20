JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Celebrates Stone Ocean Debut With Special Streaming Event





JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans are only a few days away from the arrival of the sixth part of the anime adaptation on Netflix, Stone Ocean, and the streaming service is looking to celebrate the introduction of Jolyne Cujoh with a new streaming event. December 1st will see the arrival of the first twelve episodes of the new season, placing the daughter of Jotaro Kujo into a maximum-security prison while she attempts to clear her name and finds herself dragged into the family business thanks in part to a plan placed into motion by the deceased villain, Dio Brando.

December is a big month for the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki, not just with the anime adaptation of Stone Ocean arriving, but also with the arrival of two new manga stories that will focus on Josuke Higashikata from Diamond Is Unbreakable and a new one-shot for Jolyne Cujoh herself. The future seems bright for the Joestars, with a new entry in the manga also being created by Araki himself via the ninth part of the series, currently set to land under the name of JoJo Lands. While there haven’t been any details revealed regarding the story structure of Part Nine, it seems that the mangaka is in for the long haul when it comes to the family Joestar.

The Official Twitter Account of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure shared the big reveal that a new Stone Ocean streaming event will be taking place on November 28th, a few days before the sixth part of the anime adaptation debuts, which is sure to give fans some new information when it comes to the animated story of Jolyne Cujoh:

https://twitter.com/anime_jojo/status/1461621109749477378?s=20

While the Sixth Part of the JoJo anime will arrive with twelve episodes, the total number of installments has yet to be revealed to fans, though considering that previous seasons have been around thirty-nine episodes, or more, viewers can definitely expect more episodes to drop. Following Stone Ocean, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure still has plenty of material to adapt with Parts 7 and 8 of the series, Steelball Run and JoJolion respectively.

Are you hyped for this new Stone Ocean event?