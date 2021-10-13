Stone Ocean’s Jolyne Shares Favorite JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Episodes

Ai Fairouz is living the dream when it comes to her upcoming role as Jolyne Cujoh in the sixth part of the anime franchise, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, with the voice actor having entered the medium specifically to one day play the role of Jotaro Kujo’s daughter. Now, with the Stone Ocean fast approaching with a December release, it seems as if Fairouz is taking the opportunity to share her favorite episodes from each season of the series, beginning with the one that started the battle between the Joestars and Dio Brando in Phantom Blood.

The story of the Stone Ocean sees Jotaro’s daughter framed for a crime she didn’t commit, setting her on a path of trying to clear her name while also participating in some of the weirdest Stand battles of the anime franchise. Joined by a number of other prisoners, the brawls are spawned thanks to a plan that was put into action by Dio before his death at the hands of Jotaro, and is being enacted by a mysterious figure in the shadows. Currently, while anime fans know that the sixth part of the anime adaptation will be releasing on Netflix in December, it’s anyone’s guess as to just how many episodes will be released to start and what the schedule will be for the latest Stand adventures.

The Official JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Twitter Account shared the two favorite episodes of Phantom Blood for the voice of Jolyne Cujoh from the first part of the anime in Phantom Blood, which focused on the power of the Ripple being used against vampires rather than the Stand battles that we came to know later in the series:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has changed a lot since the earlier days of the franchise, and the anime is set to change even more following the conclusion of Stone Ocean, as the likes of Steelball Run and JoJolion take place in an entirely new universe that creates new versions of classic characters. With the manga having recently brought JoJolion to a close, the franchise is set to continue via a new spin-off manga that revisits the original universe and a new entry in the universe that is tentatively titled JoJo Lands.

