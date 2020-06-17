Spider-Man Meets JoJo with This Jolyne Cujoh Crossover

✖

Fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are waiting with baited breath to see if the sixth season of the anime will be confirmed this summer, and one fan has decided to create some stunning fan art that imagines Jolyne Cujoh, the star of Stone Ocean, as everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Jolyne, for those who might not be familiar with the protagonist of the next story arc of JoJo, is the daughter of the Stardust Crusader hero, Jotaro, and is able to get a Stand of her own while being dragged into a plot that was put into motion by the deceased Dio Brando.

Jolyne and Peter Parker actually do have more in common than you might think, with Stone Free, Cujoh's Stand, having the ability to create strings and strands that are very much like Spider-Man's webbing which he uses on the regular to patrol New York City. Though Jolyne is the daughter of the prolific Joestar of Jotaro, she doesn't have much love for her dear old dad, even going so far as to change the spelling of her last name to distance herself from her absentee father. While Stone Ocean hasn't been confirmed for an anime series as of yet, fans are hoping that the franchise's next story will be confirmed this year.

Reddit User Darkshreaders2 shared this amazing fusion fan art from the artist Nikunja that takes Jolyne Cujoh and places her into one of the most iconic shots from Marvel's Spider-Man in the three hundredth issue of Amazing Spider-Man that saw the first major appearance of the symbiote villain, Venom:

Stone Ocean has perhaps the most insane Stand users of the entirety of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, which is really saying something considering the insanity that we've all witnessed following the anime franchise. If a sixth season were to happen, it would most likely be brought to life by the same studio that was responsible for the past five seasons in David Production, who also recently worked on such anime franchises as Fire Force and Cells At Work.

The future of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure when it comes to anime should be revealed next month during a Warner Brothers special panel that will announce a new television project!

What do you think of this fusion art work that brings together JoJo's Bizarre Adventure with Marvel's favorite web slinger? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Joestar Bloodline!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.