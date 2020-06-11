JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Shares Jotaro's Stone Ocean Aesthetic

✖

Fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure have been excited for the past few days with the hints from the franchise that a big new announcement was coming over the horizon, with many believing that the next story arc of the series, Stone Ocean, will finally be getting its own season on the small screen and one fan has given us their interpretation of the protagonist of Jotaro Kujo using some jaw dropping cosplay! Though the next season follows Jotaro's daughter Jolyne, the hero of Stardust Crusaders still holds a big role in the story set in a maximum security prison!

David Production, the animation studio that has brought to life the previous five seasons of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, has been tight lipped regarding the potential sixth season, as fans await the upcoming panel that will apparently be announcing some new venture into the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki. Many fans were disappointed however in the revelation that it might be an anime that further explores the world of Golden Wind, rather than Stone Ocean, potentially translating a light novel that follows Pannacotta Fugo and his Stand, Purple Haze!

Instagram Cosplayer RinkoReign shared this impressive cosplay for the upcoming version of Jotaro Kujo, holding onto a certain compact disc that proves to be one of the most important elements of the Stone Ocean story line that sees Jotaro's daughter attempting to clear her name:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean makes for an interesting story line in following a female cast as they struggle with enemy stands within a prison in Florida. As Jolyne uses the power of her Stand, Stone Free, she unravels a nefarious plot that was put into motion by the deceased antagonist of Stardust Crusaders, Dio Brando!

What do you think of this amazing take on Jotaro Kujo from the sixth installment of the Jojo's Bizarre Adventure franchise, Stone Ocean? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

