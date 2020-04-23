JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Points To A Sunny Jolyne In The Stone Ocean

The sixth season for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure hasn't been confirmed as of yet, with fans of the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki waiting on pins and needles and also creating some amazing fan art to get ready for the arrival of Jolyne Cujoh and her Stand of Stone Free! Jolyne is the upcoming "JoJo" since he is a part of the Joestar bloodline thanks to her father, the protagonist of Stardust Crusaders and supporting character within Diamond Is Unbreakable, in Jotaro Kujo. We're crossing our fingers that the season's arrival will be announced sooner rather than later, thanks in part to fans' creative enthusiasm!

So what exactly is the "Stone Ocean"? It's the name that the prisoners of the maximum security prison in Florida call where they are being held, with Jolyne Cujoh attempting to not only escape her imprisonment, but also clear her name as her ex-boyfriend had framed her for a crime she didn't commit. Her Stand, Stone Free, has a unique ability in that it can transform parts of itself into tensile strings, as well as transform different parts of Jolyne similarly to help her out in a number of different Stand battles.

Instagram Cosplayer Roxanne Kho shared her amazing take on the upcoming anime member of the Joestar Bloodline, showing off Jolyne's aesthetic that has been so popular that even singer Billie Eilish has fashioned her look from the protagonist of Stone Ocean:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's sixth story line might not have gotten its own anime as of yet, but it has already finished in the manga itself, with two story arcs following it. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: SteelBall Run and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: JoJolion are the following two stories and take things up a notch when it comes to the idiosyncratic nature of the series by focusing on Joestars from alternate realities!

