JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Hypes Stone Ocean with Self-Made Anime Intro

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans might have received a new series with the anime spin-off of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan that currently landed on the streaming service of Netflix, but said fans are waiting for news about the arrival of the sixth season of Hirohiko Araki's franchise in the Stone Ocean, as one Stand devotee has created a unique trailer hyping the next saga. With the next season more than likely following the story of Jotaro Kujo's daughter, Jolyne, as she attempts to clear her name within a maximum-security prison, Stone Ocean gives fans some of the craziest Stands to date.

Jolyne Cujoh is a unique character among the Joestars, not simply because she's the only female protagonist in the long-running anime series, but also thanks to her attitude and abilities that are granted to her as a result of her Stand, Stone Free. Though her Stand still has the ability to dole out a series of machine-gun style punches, it also gives Jolyne the ability to transform her body into a series of strings, which comes in handy far more often than you would think as she attempts to clear her name for a murder she didn't commit. Unfortunately for Jolyne, she has far more to worry about than proving her innocence as a plan is underway that was put into motion by the deceased vampire, Dio Brando.

Reddit User MomoYeah shared this impressive fan-made trailer that gives us an idea of just what Jolyne is going to be dealing with, trying to compose herself following a car accident that sets the Stone Ocean into motion and drags the daughter of Jotaro into her father's "line of work":

Fans are expecting news of the sixth season's confirmation this April, when a big JoJo's Bizarre Adventure event, "Joestar The Inherited Soul", will arrive. Being touted as one of the biggest events in the history of the franchise, there hasn't been any confirmation as to what David Production will be revealing at this big showcase, but we definitely are crossing our fingers that this will be the announcement that Jolyne Cujoh will be coming to the small screen.

What do you think of this impressive fan-art trailer made for the upcoming sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.