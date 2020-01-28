When Should JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Anime Be Released?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has fans guessing when the franchise will make a return to the airwaves, as a potential sixth season following the adventures of Jolyne Cujoh always seems like it’s so close to being announced but never comes. Stone Ocean is arguably one of the strangest installments of a franchise that prides itself on how weird its characters and situations are. Though Hirohiko Araki’s legendary series will be returning with an upcoming OVA in the form of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, following the adventures of one of Diamond Is Unbreakable’s biggest supporting characters, fans are still wondering when Jolyne’s day will come and we have some thoughts on the matter.

In order to understand the future of the anime franchise, we need to take a look at the past. You may be thinking that since we have yet to hear of an announcement for a potential sixth season, that we may have a long wait until we are able to experience the sixth season for ourselves. However, it’s important to note that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind was announced in June of 2018 and began its run only four months later in October of the same year.

Were Stone Ocean to follow a similar trend, we could potentially see the sixth season debut later this year, which would honestly be one of the perfect times for it. The spin off series following everyone’s favorite anime mangaka, Rohan, hasn’t been given an official airdate, though the home video release has been given a tenative date of March 25th for fans waiting to experience the world of JoJo once again.

Keeping the history of the franchise in mind, as well as to not step on the toes of this upcoming OVA, this fall anime season, or this upcoming winter later this year, would seem like the ideal time to release JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. As the series is now more popular than perhaps it has ever been, it’s important to continue to strike while the iron is hot and hopefully, we’ll get a look into the world of Jolyne in 2020.

When do you think JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will air? What other characters do you believe should get their own spin-off series?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. As of this writing, five part of the series have officially received anime adaptations and fans are anxiously waiting to find out about the others.