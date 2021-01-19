JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Trends Worldwide After a Major Death Surprised Fans

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are prepping for a big 2021, with many believing that the sixth season of the anime is on the way later this year, but it seems as if the franchise is trending thanks to the current adventures taking place in the eighth part of its manga, Jojolion, and the death of a major character within it. Though the series remains focused on the eccentric adventures of the Joestar clan, the upcoming spin-off series, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, is set to land on the streaming service of Netflix worldwide next month, following Diamond Is Unbreakable's popular mangaka!

For those who might not be aware of the latest story in Hirohiko Araki's epic franchise, JoJolion follows an alternate reality Joestar, with his adventure taking place in the same world as was established within Steelball Run, the seventh installment of the story. Josuke Higashikata arrives on the scene remembering none of his memories of what came before his arrival on the beaches of the sleepy town of Morioh, finding himself in the middle of several insane Stand battles while relying on the power of his idiosyncratic partner of "Soft & Wet". Having the ability to create bubbles with many different offensive and defensive capabilities, this entry might be years away from hitting the small screen as an anime, but it will be worth the wait!

Twitter User Tomo Koseph shared a "spoilery" image from the one hundred and fourth chapter of JoJolion, spelling doom for one of the most beloved characters of this latest installment and proving that the eighth installment might be closer to its finale than we thought:

jjl 104 spoilers / jojolion 104 spoilers // too soon?? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/J2oKuFMIcC — 💛 pudding 💛 comms open 📌 (@tomokoseph) January 18, 2021

Hirohiko Araki, the creator of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, has been no stranger about killing his own characters when the story demanded it, with numerous supporting characters getting the ax in each of his installments so far. While there have certainly been fake-outs when it comes to the deaths of certain characters, it certainly seems as if those following JoJolion will have to say their "goodbyes" to some of their favorite characters so far!

What do you think of this latest death in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Which storyline are you most excited to see given its own anime adaptation?