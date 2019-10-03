New Joker Manga To Follow The Clown Prince Of Crime As A Parent

✖

The Clown Prince of Crime might be getting his own ongoing series thanks to the fine folks over at DC Comics, but it seems that this isn't the only printed stories of the Joker that we can expect to see in the future as a manga series has been announced, titled "One OP Joker", that will seemingly see the Harlequin of Hate as a parent! With the release of this new manga tale arriving on January 7th of next year, it's clear that this will be a decidedly different take on the Joker from what we know in both the comics and the movies!

The Joker has taken on many forms in the decades that he has been tormenting both Batman and the citizens of Gotham City, which works well for him considering part of his character is that he can change personalities at any moment. Needless to say, the Joker has remained one of the most popular villains in the DC Comics' roster, with the Joaquin Phoenix helmed movie bringing more attention to the character than ever before. With this being the first manga that is looking to tell the story of Batman's greatest foe, seeing the Joker as a parent is certainly something fans weren't expecting to ever see.

Manga Artist Keisuke Gotoh shared the big reveal that they will be working on the upcoming new take on the Clown Prince of Crime, putting the Joker into a role that we've never seen him take on before, being a parent to a baby that is surely going to be dragged into a world of insanity:

2021年1月7日発売の

週刊モーニングにて連載 バットマンの宿敵ジョーカーが育児に奮闘する物語

【ワンオペJOKER】の作画を担当させていただきます！ 原作:宮川ｻﾄｼ先生

作画:後藤慶介

監修:DCｺﾐｯｸｽ I'll be drawing DC Comics' character, the Joker, coming out January 7, 2021! pic.twitter.com/MQfWbvow5q — 後藤慶介 1/7連載開始【ﾜﾝｵﾍﾟJOKER】 (@510oo015) December 16, 2020

This manga will come about thanks in part to a partnership between DC Comics and Kodansha, the manga publishers responsible for Attack On Titan and many other big franchises!

Will you be checking out this insane Joker manga that is dropping early next year? How do you think Joker will handle being a parent? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gotham City!