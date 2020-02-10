Joker Fans Feel Movie Was Robbed of Best Picture Award

Joker ended up winning two Oscars Sunday night — Best Picture for Joaquin Phoenix‘s role as Arthur Fleck and Best Original Music Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir’s brilliant musical score. Even then, many Joker fans felt the movie ended up deserving a lot more. After all, the Todd Phillips film was nominated for 11 separate categories.

Fans of the flick quickly took to Twitter to express their disappoint in the film not winning Best Picture, an award that ended up going to Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, a movie that one four separate awards — Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Film, and Best Original Screenplay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other categories Joker was nominated in, but didn’t receive an award for, include Best Director (Phillips), Best Adapated Screenplay, Best cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Sound Editing.

Phillips and Scott Silver had previously won the Satellite Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and both Phoenix and Guðnadóttir have already won several awards this season, including Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Critics’ Choice Awards.

Keep scrolling to see what Joker fiends are saying about the movie’s apparent Best Picture snub at the 92nd Academy Awards. Do you think Joker should have gotten Best Picture? If not, who? Think of over and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

We Need Batman, Stat!

The Joker gets robbed. Bring Batman to help. pic.twitter.com/seG5aRq9iN — Aida (@swfhomes_aida) February 10, 2020

Hm, Okay…

The Joker gets robbed.

Parasite was best Foreign, why best Movie.

A movie nobody has watched pic.twitter.com/SkhKNxoATH — Aida (@swfhomes_aida) February 10, 2020

That Is All!

Joker was robbed imo that is all! — DylanTheStatisticsKing (@StatisticsThe) February 10, 2020

#Robbed

Joaquin deserved the win, and so did Joker for Best Picture 🤷🤷 #Oscars #robbed #JokerMovie — Chandler Ingram (@Chandler_Ingram) February 10, 2020

“You Get What You F-cking Deserve!”

Joker was robbed of best picture I see. pic.twitter.com/GMKK1KIDKW — Cassandra Fairbanks 🕊 (@CassandraRules) February 10, 2020

F-

Deserved Better