Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Set For Big Opening In Japan

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is the first movie in the supernatural Shonen series that has taken the world by storm thanks to the sorcerers of Jujutsu Tech, and with the prequel film now playing in theaters in Japan, the movie is set to have a big opening. While this movie set in the universe created by Gege Akutami might not come within striking distance of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, the current biggest anime film in history, the prequel is certainly set to make a splash all the same.

Toho, the distributors of the film, have announced that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has sold over one million tickets, which is the equivalent of around $87 million USD for its opening. While the film might not come within striking distance of the current number one anime film in the world, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, these opening number certainly go to show how popular the franchise has become since first hitting the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.

With fans in the West waiting to hear when they can expect the movie to arrive in North America, fans are also waiting for news with regards to a second season from Studio MAPPA, which has yet to be announced even with the recent panel at this year’s Jump Festa.

The Official Description of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the prequel film that shows us the world created by Gege Akutami before Yuji Itadori became its protagonist, reads as such:

“Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won’t leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?”

Surprisingly enough, this prequel story was the first story released for Jujutsu Kaisen in its manga, but bore a decidedly different name, releasing under the title of “Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School” which is certainly a mouthful.

