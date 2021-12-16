New Jujutsu Kaisen Sketch Highlights a Surprising Sorceror

Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season was one of the biggest anime releases in recent memory, with the story of Yuji Itadori and his fellow sorcerers adapted by the prolific animation studio, Studio MAPPA. With the first prequel movie set to arrive later this month, focusing on a new protagonist that led the series before Yuji took the reins, this year’s Jump Festa event is set to further explore the Shonen franchise and creator Gege Akutami has shared a surprising sketch in preparation of the occurrence.

If you’re unfamiliar with the sorcerer in question, Akutami decided to sketch Choso, a nefarious villain who has already proven himself in Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga but only made a brief appearance in the final episodes of the first season of the anime series from Studio MAPPA. With his brother being killed in the season finale of the premiere season, Choso certainly has an ax to grind with the young students of Jujutsu Tech, and should the series be confirmed to return for a second season, the nefarious threat is sure to have a presence when the Shonen show returns.

Twitter User I Duckyx shared this new sketch by mangaka Gege Akutami, focusing on the villain Choso to get fans hyped for the Shonen’s panel at Jump Festa, which is sure to reveal quite a few details about its upcoming prequel film, and potentially the second season of the series that fans have been waiting for:

Later this month, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be hitting theaters in Japan, with the prequel movie exploring a time before Yuji Itadori took the reins as the Shonen’s top protagonist. Following the young sorcerer Yuta, expect some big revelations as to what led to the current state of affairs for Jujutsu Tech and we’re crossing our fingers that news of the film hitting the West will be revealed at this year’s Jump Festa. Alongside Jujutsu Kaisen, expect Shonen series such as Dragon Ball Super, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, One Piece, and Chainsaw Man to have a major presence at this year’s Jump Festa.

