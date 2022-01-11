Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Honors Box Office Milestone With New Images

Jujutsu Kaisen is honoring the success of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in the box office with some cool new images from the movie! The debut anime season for the series was one of the most successful debuts of the last few years as the sales of Gege Akutami’s original manga series exploded in response, so it only made sense when it was revealed that the TV anime would be followed up with the franchise’s debut feature film effort. As the new film makes its way through theaters in Japan, it’s been doing pretty well for itself in the box office.

Recent updates for Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s overseas box office numbers revealed that it’s now locked in as one of the most success films in Japan of all time. While the film has yet to set an official international release as of this writing, Jujutsu Kaisen can’t help but celebrate this major box office milestone in some pretty cool ways. This had not only included a spoilery new trailer that showed off some of the previously unseen footage from the movie, but the official Twitter account for the franchise shared some new images giving fans a closer look at the prequel’s designs. Check them out below:

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is now making its way through theaters in Japan, and the film fills in some very important gaps in the past of the series. Taking place a year before the events of the TV anime, the new movie sheds more light on Suguru Geto and his grand plan for the world. There’s also a tease of more of the past between Gojo and Geto from their time as Jujutsu Tech students (something that will get fleshed out more in a future season of the anime), and newer material not seen in the manga or anime previously.

It makes it quite an exciting release, and that’s probably why the film has been doing so well since it was released in Japan last December. It’s not hard to imagine that the film will have just as much success whenever it finally does release internationally, but there has unfortunately yet to be any word on when that will happen. But what do you think? Are you excited to see Jujutsu Kaisen 0 when you get a chance? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!