Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Unveils New Tragic Trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen introduced the world to a universe of curses, following the story of Yuji Itadori as he tries to battle supernatural threats while struggling with the king of the curses currently residing within his body. While the anime series is on hiatus, the prequel movie is making big moves in theaters in Japan and has released a new trailer to help explore the tragedy of the film’s protagonist, Yuta Okkotsu, and the origin of his supernatural powers.

The prequel story created by Jujutsu Kaisen’s creator arrived before the Shonen series was released in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, even debuting under a different name in “Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School,” Much like the prequel movie, the series debuted with Yuta at the helm and having to struggle with his supernatural powers that are much more tragic than those of Yuji’s. While Itadori struggles with the king of the curses, Sukuna, residing within his body, Yuta instead finds himself dealing with a tear-jerking scenario wherein the love of his life is transformed into a terrifying beast that is at his beck and call.

Toho Animation dropped the new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0, focusing on the disturbing relationship between Yuta Okkotsu and his childhood love who is continuing to follow him around from beyond the grave, albeit in a horrific new form that is one of the scariest creatures that we’ve seen in the franchise to date:

Shockingly enough, despite Jujutsu Kaisen’s success via its manga, television series, and prequel film, the franchise has yet to reveal when, or in fact if, the show will be returning for a second season. With there being plenty of material for the anime adaptation to cover from the printed story, fans are crossing their fingers that we’ll get word of the series’ return this year as MAPPA continues to be a force within the medium of anime.

What do you think of this depressing new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen’s prequel? Do you think we’ll see the movie arrive in North America sooner rather than later? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.