Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes Its Movie’s Success with New Cover Art

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is telling a brand new story via its new prequel movie, exploring the days before Yuji Itadori was the hero of the Shonen franchise. Following the tragic story of Yuta Okkotsu, a young sorcerer whose powers manifest themselves via the spirit of the love of his life, the movie is on a path to becoming one of the biggest anime movies of all time, putting Studio MAPPA in a very good place and netting the anime a new magazine cover to boot.

Recently, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 made the headlines thanks to the creator of the Shonen’s manga, Gege Akutami, revealing that they had snuck into a screening to witness the spectacle for themselves, adapting the story of the first tale from the world of Jujutsu Tech. For those who might not be aware, the prequel film’s story wasn’t just the first time that the world of curses hit the manga scene, but it ran under a different name than Jujutsu Kaisen, instead hitting the stands with the name of “Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School,” Taking the opportunity to explore the life of Yuta Okkotsu, the protagonist who existed prior to Yuji Itadori’s arrival, the story of this former hero is far more tragic than the sorcerer that followed him.

Reddit User Lightning Justice 2412 shared the magazine cover of the latest issue of Anan Magazine out of Japan, which features both the hero and villain of the prequel film, Yuta Okkotsu and Suguru Geto respectively, as Jujutsu Kaiseon 0 continues to grow in profits and edge its way to becoming one of the biggest anime films of all time:

As fans in the West wait to see the prequel movie for themselves, fans all over the world are waiting on word as to when Studio MAPPA will reveal that a second season is in the works. Recently, a rare teaser was released by Yoichi Mushiaki, the president of MBS, that hinted that an announcement regarding the return of the television series might be right around the corner.

Do you think Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will hit the silver screen in North America this year?