Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Director Shares Hype for New Movie Release

Jujutsu Kaisen 0′s director has shared some hype for the upcoming release of the new Jujutsu Kaisen movie! The anime ended its massively successful first season with the announcement that the franchise would be continuing with its first feature film effort. This new movie will be taking a step back from the events we had seen over the course of the first season by adapting the official prequel series that establishes what happened a year before the events of the main series. It’s a lot to look forward to, and the director is hyping fans over what we’ll see.

Speaking during a special event for the upcoming release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in Japan later this month, director Sunghoo Park released a statement hyping up what fans can expect to see and even noted how the anime almost started out with the prequel instead of with Yuji’s story, “Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Metropolitan Jujutsu Technical School is very near and dear to my heart so I’m incredibly happy to be able to create a film for it—I even wanted it to be the first animated installment of Jujutsu Kaisen initially.”

“I’m also very excited to see how people will view the film on the big screen in cinemas,” Park continued as the director detailed some of the new things fans might get to see in the new movie, “The highlight of the movie is, of course, the story of [Yuta Okkotsu] and Rika as the main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, as well as the relationship between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, which was never depicted in the anime series.” But the biggest tease for the new movie came right after.

“There may also be some brand new, unique depictions in the movie so that even those who have already read the original manga can enjoy watching to their heart’s content…?!,” Park teased before admitting, “I can’t give away any spoilers, so I encourage everyone to enjoy the movie in cinemas with what we’ve shared with you so far. Thank you for your support.” But what do you think?

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is currently scheduled to release December 24th in Japan, but has yet to reveal an international release date as of this writing. Are you curious to see what could be new in Jujutsu Kaisen 0? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!