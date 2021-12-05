Jujutsu Kaisen Star Shares Hype for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie’s Big Fight

One of the stars behind the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie is sharing their hype for the film’s final major fight! Following the debut season of the anime wrapping up earlier this year, the franchise will be continuing with a new feature film finally making its premiere in Japan later this month. This new film will be adapting series creator Gege Akutami’s official prequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and thus will showcase how Yuta Okkotsu fared in his first year enrolled in Jujutsu Tech before Yuji Itadori and the others ever made their way to the school in the main series.

Bringing Okkotsu to life in the new movie is famed actor Megumi Ogata, who has previously been involved in major franchises such as Neon Genesis Evangelion (as Shinji Hikari), Yu-Gi-Oh! (as Yugi Mutou), Sailor Moon (as Sailor Uranus), and more. Ogata is just as excited for fans to see her involvement in this franchise as well as during a special program for Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Ogata dropped some major teases for how the eventual Night Parade of 100 Demons will come to life in the new movie.

As reported by @soukatsu_ on Twitter, Ogata mentioned during the special Jujutsu Kaisen 0 program in Japan that the “final big fight” of the Night Parade of 100 Demons is “incredible in its entirety and something to behold.” Without giving too much away as to what this refers to for fans unfamiliar with the original Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga, the Night Parade of 100 Demons is Suguru Geto’s special plan (which kicks off on the same day in universe as the film releases in theaters in Japan, December 24th) that kicks off and Yuta is left to struggle against it.

This is briefly scene in the few promos we have gotten for the film thus far, but if the anime’s debut season is anything to go by, it’s going to be a massive fight that will bring the series to a whole new dimension. It’s also the fight where Yuta Okkotsu fulfills the promise of strength that fans have heard about later in the series, so it’s yet another major reason to be excited for what’s to come.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be releasing December 24th in Japan, but has yet to set an international release date as of this writing. But what do you think? Does this make you more excited to finally see Yuta in action in the upcoming movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!