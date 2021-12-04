New Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Manga Announced

Jujutsu Kaisen has announced it will be releasing a new manga for the upcoming theatrical debut on Jujutsu Kaisen 0! Following the end of the anime’s debut season earlier this year, it was announced that the franchise would be continuing with a new feature film taking on the official prequel series released by series creator Gege Akutami long before the creator had finalized the look at details for Jujutsu Kaisen’s main serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. After much anticipation, this new feature film will finally be hitting theaters in Japan later this month. Fans lucky enough to attend will be privy to a special bonus as well.

With Jujutsu Kaisen 0‘s release in Japan later this month now fast approaching, the official Twitter account for the anime has announced that fans lucky enough to attend the first screenings will be able to get their hands on a special new manga titled Jujutsu Kaisen 0.5: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School. This special manga will include some new materials about the film’s characters, but will be limited to five million copies. So supplies of this special manga release will be going fast.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0.5 is touted to include a new nine page story from original series creator Gege Akutami that follows Yuta Okkotsu and the other first year Jujutsu Tech students living their daily lives. Along with this new material will be a special question and answer segment from Akutami, designs showcasing how the original manga had inspired the film, and comments from the cast, staff, and Akutami. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be opening in Japan on December 24th, but will be shaking things up with a few midnight screenings (which is a big deal considering the COVID pandemic had limited much of this practice in Japan for the past two years).

The film has yet to confirm any international release plans as of this writing, but Jujutsu Kaisen 0 stars the likes of lYuichi Nakamura as Satoru Gojo, Takahiro Sakurai as Suguru Geto, Mikako Komatsu as Maki Zenin, Koki Uchiyama as Toge Inumaki, Tomokazu Seki as Panda, Megumi Ogata as Yuta Okkotsu, Kana Hanazawa as Rika Orimoto, Koichi Yamadera as Miguel, Sho Hayami as Larue, Shizuka Itoe as Manami Suda, and Risae and Satsumi Matsuda as Mimiko and Nanako Hasaba.

But what do you think? Curious to see the new manga releasing alongside Jujutsu Kaisen 0? Are you excited for when you get your chance to check out the new movie someday? What are you hoping to see?