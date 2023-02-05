Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 212 Drops Game-Changing Bombshell

Jujutsu Kaisen is well over 200 chapters now, and it wasn't long ago its series creator said Yuji isn't far off from his final act. The boy has been through a lot since Gege Akutami began the manga, and all of his comrades can say the same. Guys like Megumi has been put through the wringer, and now, a huge cliffhanger just dropped a game-changing twist about the sorcerer.

So you have been warned! If you have not read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212, there are major spoilers below. Read on with caution.

For those who caught on to the new update, Jujutsu Kaisen took everyone by surprise this week with a massive revelation. Chapter 212 has now changed the series as we know it, and we have Sukuna to thank. After all, he managed to force his spirt into Megumi, so the latter is now possessed by Sukuna in the same way Yuji was.

Of course, this move is a mess from top to bottom. Megumi doesn't have the natural resistance to Sukuna that Yuji has, and it is showing already. Sukuna has taken control of the sorcerer's body, and fans do not feel like Megumi will be able to regain control easily. Yuji has also lost his built-in lifeline now that Sukuna has left his body, so there is no telling how our hero will fair from here on out.

With Sukuna having swapped bodies, the curse has a stronger body than ever, so the list of people who could defeat the demon lord shrunk. Gojo is best suited for the job despite his history with Megumi, but others like Yuta and Toji could swing a win under the right circumstances. But for now, well – fans don't see a way for Megumi to escape death now unless Gojo has something hidden up his sleeves.

What do you make of this wild Jujutsu Kaisen twist? Did you ever see this coming? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.