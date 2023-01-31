Jujutsu Kaisen Drops New Promo Art Ahead of Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen has kept its head down for the last few months, but the series will not keep its anime quiet for much longer. After the release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, all eyes are on the TV show as season two is set to drop this year. Now, some new promos for the anime are going live, and the latest to go public highlights all of our favorite sorcerer students.

As you can see below, the new promo art highlights all of the heroes Jujutsu Kaisen introduced in season one. Yuji is leading the gang with Megumi at his side, and Nobara can be seen just behind the boys. The trio is joined by their upperclassmen as you can tell, and Panda looks downright fierce with some boxing gloves strapped tight to his paws.

There are two others in this promo to spot, and they will definitely be familiar to fans. After all, Gojo Satoru has become the mascot of Jujutsu Kaisen, and he's joined by Nanami in this shot. Clearly, they are heading up the rear should any wayward curses appear, but it is safe to say this cohort of students could handle just about any threat.

Of course, that is not to say they are fully-fledged sorcerers. Maki may come close with her combat skills, but our Jujutsu students still have a lot to learn. In the face of a threat like Geto, there is no telling what the future might throw at Yuji's comrades. Gojo thought he dealt with the man long ago after Yuta's debut, but that belief was thrown out the window long ago. And when season two drops this July, fans will learn even more about which forces are setting themselves up against Jujutsu society.

What do you think about this latest promo from Jujutsu Kaisen? Are you excited for season two to go live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.