Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Already Revealed the Winner of Sukuna vs Rika

Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for one of its biggest battles to date. Following the finale of season two, Jujutsu Kaisen has pushed forward with a wild manga cliffhanger. This week, the series confirmed Sukuna is about to fight the Queen of Curses, Rika. However, in a previous update, the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen teased how a showdown between the two curses would go.

The information was shared a few years back courtesy of a Jujutsu Kaisen guidebook. It was their creator Gege Akutami shared tidbits about his characters including Rika Orimoto. It was there fans submitted several questions about the manga, and one readers thought to ask who was stronger between Golden Age Sukuna and Awakened Rika.

Of course, Akutami was quick to answer. The creator admitted Sukuna was the stronger of the two. Now, this revelation doesn't mean Sukuna would necessarily win in a fight with Rika. The Queen of Curses is strong, but victors must have more than power on their side. Still, Sukuna is battle worn, and his sheer bloodlust makes him a very difficult opponent for Rika.

Given the trajectory of Jujutsu Kaisen, it is hard to imagine a scenario where Rika wins in a fight with Sukuna. Still, Akutami may have a surprise up his sleeve. There is no denying Yuta is a trump card, and his bond with Rika makes the sorcerer a threat to any self-aware fighter. We will have to wait and see how the feud pans out. But if this old note from Akutami tells us anything, it is that Rika is about to climb an uphill battle.

Want to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen before this fight gets underway? You can find the hit manga on the Shonen Jump app while the Jujutsu Kaisen anime streams on Crunchyroll. So for more information on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

