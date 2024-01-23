Netflix's Monsters Features a Clever Nod to Jujutsu Kaisen

Eiichiro Oda might be best known for creating the Straw Hat Pirates of One Piece fame, but Luffy and his crew aren't the only stories that the mangaka has weaved in his career. Monsters follows a samurai that existed in the Grand Line prior to the Straw Hats venturing forth, and has taken the world by storm. Now, anime fans have spotted an Easter Egg that is clearly a nod to Jujutsu Kaisen and one of the most heart-wrenching scenes in Yuji Itadori's early history.

While the Easter Egg that ties Monsters and Jujutsu Kaisen is one that anime fans might miss at first, the creator responsible for directing the Eiichiro Oda anime adaptation just so happened to work with MAPPA for Yuji's initial outing. Sunghoo Park didn't just direct Jujutsu Kaisen's first season, but Monsters as well. Recently working on the Adult Swim original series, Ninja Kamui, Park has become well known for his thrilling action scenes and it will be interesting to see what properties he tackles in the future.

Jujutsu Monsters

Park seems to have recreated a scene in Jujutsu Kaisen's first season, wherein Sukuna and Mahito took the chance to laugh at a beaten-down Yuji Itadori. The scene in question from Monsters clearly is a nod to this classic scene that nearly saw Yuji losing his mind following the death of one of his friends.

Jujutsu Kaisen reference in ‘MONSTERS’



MONSTERS anime is a Spin-off of One Piece by Eiichiro Oda. It's directed by Sunghoo Park, who was also the director of Jujutsu Kaisen Season-1 anime pic.twitter.com/QAO4mnyp2m — JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) January 22, 2024

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the latest Netflix anime special, here's how the streaming service describes the installment that arose from the mind of Eiichiro Oda, "A samurai's path leads him to a young waitress whose hometown was destroyed by a dragon. He doesn't want any trouble – but it finds them anyway." The special stars a main voice cast of Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ryuma, Kana Hanazawa as Flare, Hiroki Tochi as Cyrano, Mitsuaki Madono as D.R., and Katsuhito Nomura as Master."

Jujutsu Kaisen's future is a bright one, as Studio MAPPA wasted little time in confirming that a third season of the anime was on its way. While creator Gege Akutami has hinted that 2024 might see the end of the manga, Yuji and friends might have a hold on the anime world for years to come.

What do you think of this hilariously disturbing crossover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.